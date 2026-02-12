Hania Aamir receives heartfelt birthday wish from Yashma Gill: ‘sisters for life’

News
Hania Aamir recently received a heartfelt birthday wish from one of her best friends and actress Yashma Gill.

Gill took to her Instagram on Thursday, February 12, and wished her favourite human and lifelong partner in chaos.

The 36-year-old actress penned, “May we forever wear matching friendship anklets like the icons we are MashaAllah MashaAllah.”

Hania Aamir is celebrating her 29th birthday today


The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress went on to say, “Hold hands in public just to confuse people, and continue our tradition of you casually gifting me more cats because apparently one is never enough.”

Gill also reminded Aamir something special as she continued, “Here’s to staying kind, staying crazy, putting up with me and staying sisters for life — no refunds, no returns.”

In the end, Yashma Gill penned a heartfelt feeling with a heart emoji, saying, "Love you always, bestie MashaAllah MashaAllah.”

Hania Aamir is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Last month, she shared a vulnerable side of herself to her fans, noting how life for even faces living glamorous lives is not always rainbows and sunshine.

In a post an Instagram post, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu wrote, “2025 gave me the absolute worst and the absolute best.”

According to her, the past year showed her how fragile confidence can be, and that not all coincidences are happy ones, especially when strength hasn’t been tested all the way through.

