Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet plays videographer for couples’ new video

Princess Lilibet took on a surprising role to assist her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The little princess - who is only 4-year-old has showcased her impeccable camera skills in Meghan's new Instagram post with Prince Harry.

As the new social media 2026 is the new 2016 trend reaches fever pitch, The Duchess of Sussex hopped on the bandwagon as she dropped a never-before-seen photo of her with Harry from their dating era ten years ago.

The post shared on Meghan's official account on Friday, January 16 also featured a black and white video of the royal couple doing tango in an open field.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," Meghan wrote in the caption.

The former Suits actress did not miss the opportunity to give camera courtesy to their beloved daughter who recorded the video of her parents passionately grooving to Olivia Dean's hit love anthem, So Easy (To Fall In Love).

It is pertinent to note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not revealed their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's faces yet.

