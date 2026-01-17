Prince William hit with strict ban just months after moving to ‘forever home’

Prince William is obligated to drop one of his beloved passions after moving to "forever home".
As per The Sun's report, The Prince of Wales is facing ban on using e-scooter at his new home in Windsor Great Park.
The future king - who has been spotted riding his e-bike a couple of times since buying it in 2023 is not allowed to ride his scooter due to two major reasons.
According to the rules of the state park e-scooters "are not permitted" within the grounds "for safety reasons and traffic management".
Meanwhile an inside source revealed "William used to love his e-scooter to get around the castle as there was no ban."
"But of course he's more than happy and prepared to adhere to the rules on e-scooters in Windsor Great Park," they added.
William - who bought the e-scooter to speed up the three-mile round trip to see his father King Charles moved into the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge on the sprawling 4,800-acre Berkshire estate with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George,Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte last year.