  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry announces special event in UK after Meghan's return confirmed

Prince Harry has announced a special event in the UK as Meghan Markle gears to return to Britain after four years.

GB News recently reported that The Duchess of Sussex is likely to return to the UK in July this year, to kick off the countdown for Harry's Invictus Games 2027, set to held in Birmingham.

Now, Harry's UK based charity, WellChild has made a special announcement.

On Thursday, January 15, charity's official account announced Run Copenhagen Marathon on May 10, 2026.

Alongside the official advert of the marathon featuring clips of runners was a caption that read, "Want to run for a reason? Run for WellChild!"

"Take on the Copenhagen Marathon and make every mile count for seriously ill children and their families across the UK Our amazing support, running top, team camaraderie make us one of the top teams," it added.

The caption was concluded on an emotional plea, "Support WellChild today and make a huge difference to seriously ill children in the UK."

According to the aforementioned outlet, Meghan - who last visited the UK with Harry in 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is planning to join Harry at Invictus Games countdown event in Birmingham on July 10, 2026.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

