  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles upstages Harry’s UK event with similar announcement hours apart

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles has subtly seemingly upstaged his estranged son Prince Harry with similar event announcement just hours apart.

On Thursday, January 15, the official Instagram account of The Duke of Sussex's UK charity WellChild announced a Run Copenhagen Marathon on May 10, 2026.

Harry's charity asked the UK citizen to support the cause by taking part in the marathon as "every mile count for seriously ill children and their families".

Much to everyone's surprise, just hours after WellChild's announcement, Balmoral Castle's official account on the same day announced a marathon event, taking place in April.

Alongside a photo featuring runners was a an announcement which read, "New year, new fitness goals? Sign up now for @runbalmoral, returning on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April 2026."

It continued, "Run Balmoral is one of North-East Scotland’s biggest and best-loved family running festivals, and Saturday 4th April is all about bringing everyone together – from primary and secondary school races to the 5K and 10K – alongside an event village with family activities, food and space to explore."

"Whether you’re running, cheering or simply enjoying a day out, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience Balmoral together," the caption concluded.

Although, both events are being held a month apart, but the timing of the announcement and the scheduling of the event suggests that update may have overshadowed the duke's event.

Prince Harry is set to appear in UK high court next Thursday, January 22, 2026 for the first hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

