  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace has released an emotional message from King Charles just hours after Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed.

Royal Family's official Instagram account on Friday, January 16, shared a message from the monarch as he marked the first anniversary of hundred-year partnership between UK and Ukraine.

"As we celebrate the first anniversary of the 100-Year Partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, I do pray that the flourishing bonds between our two countries may bring some hope and moral support at this most difficult time," His Majesty's message read.

It continued, "Ukraine's most valiant strength in the face of such appalling hardship and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people."

"As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country - a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world - my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers," Charles added.

The cancer-stricken king concluded his message noted, "I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve. We stand with you."

Just hours prior to this update various outlets confirmed that The Duke of Sussex will appear in UK High Court next week to present evidence against Associated Newspapers as the privacy invasion lawsuit hearing begins.

