Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears

Princess Eugenie make first surprise appearance of 2026 amid family crisis.
The daughter of King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reappeared on social media after a long hiatus amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy surrounding her dad.
On Friday, January 16, a friend of Eugenie, Natalie Pinkham shared a carousel of photos as she hopped on the social media trend "2026 is the new 2016".
First photo in the carousel featured monarch's beloved niece in an all black chic outfit posing alongside Natalie and two other girls for a group photo.
"Oh, 2016, you were special. Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love another kid as much as Wilf, along came Willow (16 months apart)," Natalie wrote in the caption.
"Thank you lovely lot for inspiring a reflection a decade on. Turns out the right kind of scroll is good for the soul," she added.
Surprisingly, Eugenie wasn't the only Royal in the carousel, as Princess Anne's daughter Zara was also featured in one of the selfies with the British TV presenter.
This rare update came just a day after Hello! reported that Andrew - who was stripped of all his royal titles in November last year will evict Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson before January 25th.
Andrew leased the Royal Lodge in 2003 for next 75 years, however, amid his ongoing investigation into Epstein controversy, Charles formally ordered him to leave the crown estate so he could be relocate to a much humble residence in Sandringham.