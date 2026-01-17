Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’

Prince William's latest PR move has hinted at his proactive arrange to protect monarchy as the future King.
The heir to throne - who is believed to be going through training to take the reign if and when his father King Charles passes away, recently hired new PR personal Liza Ravenscroft in his communication team.
This new induction created quite a buzz with many assuming that William recruited Liza for "crisis management", however, Palace insider denied the rumours.
Now, renowned body language expert Jennie Bond has given her indepth analysis on the same, praising The Prince of Wales farsightedness in this crucial step.
Speaking to the Mirror, Jenner noted, "The Palace says Liza Ravenscroft hasn’t been hired because of her expertise in crisis management and, whether or not that’s true, her training certainly won’t go amiss."
She went on to explain, "It seems to me more likely that she’s been seconded on the recommendation of Julian Payne, King Charles ' former communications secretary, who's currently Liza’s boss."
"But, whatever the reason, it seems like a shrewd move. Crises crop up with relentless regularity in the royal family, and to have someone skilled at heading them off, or at least being prepared and fully briefed to deal with the situation, is basic good PR," Jennie gushed.
The expert further explained, "This could be one of the changes William intends to pursue: ensuring his team is ahead of the game, fully proactive and not allowing 'events, dear boy' to destabilise the monarchy."
She also highlighted the fact that the coming few months can be testing for the Royal family as Meghan Markle is likely to visit the UK with Prince Harry for the first time in four years.
Meanwhile, William's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also about to evict Royal Lodge and move to a rather humble estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.
"There are still some difficult and testing situations on the horizon: what next for Andrew, and will Harry and Meghan be knocking on William’s door? The future King has his work cut out - and it’s now up to Liza Ravenscroft to smooth the path ahead," Jennie added.
This report came just a day after Prince Harry's UK arrival confirmed as The Duke of Sussex will head to his home country on Thursday January 22 for the hearing of his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.