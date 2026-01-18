Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary

Duchess Sophie was a sight to behold during her latest appearance.
On Saturday, January 17, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a head-turning arrival at the opulent event celebrating the milestone 80th anniversary of United Nations General Assembly at Methodist Central Hall, the organisation’s site of the inaugural.
For the dazzling ceremony, Sophie radiated elegance in a breathtaking Yahvi midi dress from Beulah, featuring long sleeves with fluted ends, a fitted bodice, a round neckline, and an A-line skirt embellished with buttons down the side, the dress' unique signature, Hello! shared.
With her side-parted blonde locks left cascading freely, Prince Edward’s wife carried a brown handbag and wore stylish red heels to accessorize the look.
In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Duchess Sophie can be seen stepping out of a lavish car, showing her wearing a beige trench coat over her red dress.
“A truly special moment. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, brightens a fan’s day as she crosses the road to graciously accept flowers—a truly lovely moment,” captioned the fan.
During the outing, King Charles’s sister-in-law also attended the UNA-UK Conference, which marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations at historic Methodist Central Hall.
Sophie’s appearance at the celebratory event comes just a day after Buckingham Palace shared a heartwarming video featuring special glimpses into The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's first joint royal engagement of 2026.
The Instagram video featured the highlights from Edward and Sophie's two major appearances this week, including a visit to Sheffield and Skills street.