William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return

Prince William and Princess Kate are advised to “brace” themselves for the upcoming chaotic summer.
Three years since her last visit, Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up to return to the UK along with her husband, Prince Harry, to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
However, this time, the Duchess of Sussex will not return as a “dutiful wife” or the “Yoko of the royal family,” but as a “Californian business elite” in the wake of her massively successful As Ever sales, said royal commentator Shane Watson.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, the expert advised the Prince and Princess of Wales – who are on non-speaking terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their departure from the Royal Family – to “brace” themselves when the Sussex show rolls into town.
“Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan's year has started with a mega boosting bang,” he stated.
Watson noted, “Thanks to a technical glitch on the website of the duchess's As Ever brand, shoppers were momentarily able to see how much of her product was left in stock, which then allowed some motivated sleuths to work out exactly how many boxes of her signature 'fruit spread' had been sold.”
As per the reports, the technical error offered a peek into As Ever’s massive business, with reports suggesting that the lifestyle brand has made £26.7million just from the sales of fruit spread.
“Meghan was not coming back to the UK as the dutiful wife of the Invictus Games founder,” said the royal commentator.
He added, “She was never stepping onto the tarmac at Heathrow as the Yoko of the royal family, somewhat chastened by the cancelled Spotify deal, the reduced Netflix deal and the alleged backlash in the US where Wills and Kate’s popularity polling outstrips theirs by some considerable amount."
“She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us,” Watson concluded.
Meghan Markle is reportedly set to arrive in the UK on July 10, 2026.