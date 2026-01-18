Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return

Prince William and Kate Middleton receive shocking advice ahead of Meghan Markle’s potential return to UK with Prince Harry

  • By Sidra Khan
William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return
William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return

Prince William and Princess Kate are advised to “brace” themselves for the upcoming chaotic summer.

Three years since her last visit, Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up to return to the UK along with her husband, Prince Harry, to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

However, this time, the Duchess of Sussex will not return as a “dutiful wife” or the “Yoko of the royal family,” but as a “Californian business elite” in the wake of her massively successful As Ever sales, said royal commentator Shane Watson.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the expert advised the Prince and Princess of Wales – who are on non-speaking terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their departure from the Royal Family – to “brace” themselves when the Sussex show rolls into town.

“Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan's year has started with a mega boosting bang,” he stated.

Watson noted, “Thanks to a technical glitch on the website of the duchess's As Ever brand, shoppers were momentarily able to see how much of her product was left in stock, which then allowed some motivated sleuths to work out exactly how many boxes of her signature 'fruit spread' had been sold.”

As per the reports, the technical error offered a peek into As Ever’s massive business, with reports suggesting that the lifestyle brand has made £26.7million just from the sales of fruit spread.

“Meghan was not coming back to the UK as the dutiful wife of the Invictus Games founder,” said the royal commentator.

He added, “She was never stepping onto the tarmac at Heathrow as the Yoko of the royal family, somewhat chastened by the cancelled Spotify deal, the reduced Netflix deal and the alleged backlash in the US where Wills and Kate’s popularity polling outstrips theirs by some considerable amount."

“She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us,” Watson concluded.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to arrive in the UK on July 10, 2026.

Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet plays videographer for couples’ new video
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet plays videographer for couples’ new video
Royal Family offers a peek into Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward joint appearances
Royal Family offers a peek into Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward joint appearances
Prince William hit with strict ban just months after moving to ‘forever home’
Prince William hit with strict ban just months after moving to ‘forever home’
Meghan Markle hops on 2016 bandwagon with rare snap from Prince Harry dating era
Meghan Markle hops on 2016 bandwagon with rare snap from Prince Harry dating era
King Charles acknowledges Princess Anne's efforts to foster education in UK
King Charles acknowledges Princess Anne's efforts to foster education in UK
Prince Harry’s exclusive photos from first solo engagement of 2026 released
Prince Harry’s exclusive photos from first solo engagement of 2026 released
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
King Charles upstages Harry’s UK event with similar announcement hours apart
King Charles upstages Harry’s UK event with similar announcement hours apart

Popular News

Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage

Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
2 hours ago
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason

‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
3 hours ago
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release

Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
3 hours ago