Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial

Princess Irene of Greece was the younger sister of Queen Sofia of Spain and aunt of King Felipe VI

  • By Sidra Khan
Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial
Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial

The Spanish Royal Family is mourning a major loss.

On Saturday, January 17, Queen Sofia along with her son, King Felipe VI, daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, and granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, made a sorrowful appearance at the memorial service of Princess Irene of Greece.

Princess Irene was the younger sister of Queen Sofia, and the youngest child and second daughter of Greece’s King Paul and Queen Frederica.

For the service – held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrews and Saint Demetrius in Madrid – the royals wore black ensembles.

Taking to Instagram, Zarzuela Palace posted a series of photos from the somber memorial service, stating, “The King and Queen, along with the Princess of Asturias, Infanta Sofía, and Queen Sofía, attended the memorial service for Princess Irene of Greece today at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrew and Saint Demetrius in Madrid.”

Fan comments:

In the post’s comments sections, fans also joined the Royal Family in mourning the tragic loss.

“Much strength your majesty. I’m so sorry. Rest In Peace,” wrote one.

A second prayed, “May Princess Irene rest in peace.”

A third requested, “Let's take care of the Queen Ms Sofia!!!!. May the Princess of Greece rest in peace.”

“All my affection to Queen Sofia, a great lady who has devoted her whole life to the Spanish,” penned a fourth.

Princess Irene's death:

Notably, Princess Irene of Greece passed away last Thursday, January 15, at the age of 83.

William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return
William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return
Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’
Kate Middleton major health update amid cancer remission: ‘she’s home resting’
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet plays videographer for couples’ new video
Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet plays videographer for couples’ new video
Royal Family offers a peek into Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward joint appearances
Royal Family offers a peek into Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward joint appearances
Prince William hit with strict ban just months after moving to ‘forever home’
Prince William hit with strict ban just months after moving to ‘forever home’
Meghan Markle hops on 2016 bandwagon with rare snap from Prince Harry dating era
Meghan Markle hops on 2016 bandwagon with rare snap from Prince Harry dating era
King Charles acknowledges Princess Anne's efforts to foster education in UK
King Charles acknowledges Princess Anne's efforts to foster education in UK
Prince Harry’s exclusive photos from first solo engagement of 2026 released
Prince Harry’s exclusive photos from first solo engagement of 2026 released
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed

Popular News

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
12 minutes ago
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks

AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
37 minutes ago
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
3 hours ago