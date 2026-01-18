Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial

The Spanish Royal Family is mourning a major loss.
On Saturday, January 17, Queen Sofia along with her son, King Felipe VI, daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, and granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, made a sorrowful appearance at the memorial service of Princess Irene of Greece.
Princess Irene was the younger sister of Queen Sofia, and the youngest child and second daughter of Greece’s King Paul and Queen Frederica.
For the service – held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrews and Saint Demetrius in Madrid – the royals wore black ensembles.
Taking to Instagram, Zarzuela Palace posted a series of photos from the somber memorial service, stating, “The King and Queen, along with the Princess of Asturias, Infanta Sofía, and Queen Sofía, attended the memorial service for Princess Irene of Greece today at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Andrew and Saint Demetrius in Madrid.”
Fan comments:
In the post’s comments sections, fans also joined the Royal Family in mourning the tragic loss.
“Much strength your majesty. I’m so sorry. Rest In Peace,” wrote one.
A second prayed, “May Princess Irene rest in peace.”
A third requested, “Let's take care of the Queen Ms Sofia!!!!. May the Princess of Greece rest in peace.”
“All my affection to Queen Sofia, a great lady who has devoted her whole life to the Spanish,” penned a fourth.
Princess Irene's death:
Notably, Princess Irene of Greece passed away last Thursday, January 15, at the age of 83.