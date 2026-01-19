Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles makes crucial move ahead of first major State Visit of 2026

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles has taken a bold step as he and his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, are set to host the first major State Visit of this year. 

According to a latest report by GB News, His Majesty is preparing to open his Scottish home to the public following the winter break. 

Recently, Balmoral Castle has announced that tickets are now available to book online for spring and summer 2026.

"Tickets for Balmoral Castle in Spring & Summer 2026 are now available to book online. From March 28th through to mid-August, visitors can enjoy access to the grounds and gardens, the Ballroom Exhibition, the Mews Gift Shop, and the Restaurant," the representatives said in an official statement.

They continued, "Afternoon Tea with General Admission during the summer months is also available. Interior Castle Tour, Interior Castle Tour with Afternoon Team, and the Balmoral Expedition Tour - a unique Land Rover experience exploring the wider Estate are available." 

This powerful move came after a report claimed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the United Kingdom after nearly four decades. 

The Sunday Times reported that the key world leader will visit in March 2026.     

