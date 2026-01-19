Meghan Markle melts hearts with peeks at Lilibet’s grocery list, Archie’s zoo trip

Meghan Markle has delighted fans with adorable new glimpses of her children.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 18, to melt hearts by sharing swoon-worthy videos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – whom she shares with Prince Harry.
Kicking off the string of clips with a lush view of a garden and clear sky, Meghan’s second story features her dancing with the Duke of Sussex in a light-hearted moment, giving fans a rare glimpse into their loving relationship.
The third story begins with a look inside what appears to be the kitchen of Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home, where a variety of vegetables are laid out on the counter, seemingly after the Duchess and her little girl returned from grocery shopping.
In the clip, a vibrant glimpse of Princess Lilibet’s colorful grocery list was also shared, showing adorable drawings of the ingredients with their names checked off.
The video also offers a brief glimpse of Lilibet, dressed in a floral outfit, with her left hand visible.
This was followed by the fourth clip that shows Prince Archie, wearing grey hoodie and trousers, feeding a rhinoceros at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, located in Palm Desert, California.
In the final story, Meghan Markle shared her photo from the zoo trip, showing her feeding lettuce to a giraffe.