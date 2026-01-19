Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Pakistani celebrities have expressed their condolences over the devastating fire tragedy that took place at Gul Plaza building in Karachi.

From Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, many celebrities took to their Instagram Stories and expressed their grief with the affected families:

Aiman Khan

Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy

The Khaali Haath actress wrote, “I am heartbroken by the Gul Plaza incident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Minal Khan

Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy

Her sister and actress also penned a long note on her story, writing, “Karachi is a strange orphan - loved in words, abandoned in action. It has too many guardians and none that truly care.”

She went on to say, “A mayor, ministers, boards, administrators - everyone in charge, yet no one responsible. This is the provincial capital, the economic spine of the country, and still it is treated like a burden neither the province nor the center wants to claim. When tragedy strikes, fingers are pointed, statements are issued, and then silence returns.

“Gul Plaza was never just a building. It lives inside every.

“Karachite's home. The toys we played with as children, the plates we still eat from, the everyday things that quietly shaped our lives - so many of them came from there.”

Minal Khan concluded her post,writing, “Watching it burn feels like watching a piece of our own childhood, our own memories, turn to ash. This wasn't just a fire. It was a reminder - painful and unforgiving- of what happens when a society becomes numb, when safety becomes optional, when human life becomes a statistic. We mourn the dead, but we must also mourn ourselves, because somewhere along the way, we all failed them.”

Rabia Kulsoom

 
Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy

The actress along with her husband, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the fire incident at Gul Plaza Karachi. Prayers for all the victims and their families. May Allah give them and all the shop owners the strength to overcome this loss.”

Their statement comes following the fire incident that took place at one of the oldest shopping malls of Karachi that broke out on MA Jinnah Road on Saturday night, January 17, 2026.

According to Express Tribune, the blaze has so far claimed at least 14 lives, including a firefighter, while dozens are still missing, as of Monday.

