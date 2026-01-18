Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark

The 'Salaam Venky' star and Ahaan Panday's film 'Saiyaarah' premiered in July 2025

  • By Fatima Hassan
Aneet Padda recalls iconic Saiyaarah scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark  

Aneet Padda has been celebrating six months of her movies since they were released in theatres. 

On Sunday, January 18, the 23-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram account to release an unseen snap of an iconic scene from her superhit movie, Saiyaarah.

The Mohit Suri directorial marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and made Aneet Padda a household name.

Notably, the photo shared by Ahaan and Aneet is one of the stills from the film where the former's character is sitting on a motorcycle and holding the latter's hand.

"18.07.25 —> 18.01.26," Padda stated in the caption.

Saiyaara earned over Rs 579 crore at the box office worldwide, and in India, it collected approximately Rs 337 crore.

Ahaan and Aneet not only impressed the audience with their onscreen chemistry, but they also continue to remain good friends off camera. 

On the work front, Aneet Padda will soon be seen leading Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's sixth film titled Shakti Shalini. 

She will reportedly be seen in a courtroom drama with Fatima Sana Shaikh as well.  

Saiyaarah was premiered on July 18, 2025. 

Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer

Popular News

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
26 minutes ago
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips

Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
an hour ago
Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
4 hours ago