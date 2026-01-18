Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark  

Aneet Padda has been celebrating six months of her movies since they were released in theatres.
On Sunday, January 18, the 23-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram account to release an unseen snap of an iconic scene from her superhit movie, Saiyaarah.
The Mohit Suri directorial marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and made Aneet Padda a household name.
Notably, the photo shared by Ahaan and Aneet is one of the stills from the film where the former's character is sitting on a motorcycle and holding the latter's hand.
"18.07.25 —> 18.01.26," Padda stated in the caption.
Saiyaara earned over Rs 579 crore at the box office worldwide, and in India, it collected approximately Rs 337 crore.
Ahaan and Aneet not only impressed the audience with their onscreen chemistry, but they also continue to remain good friends off camera.
On the work front, Aneet Padda will soon be seen leading Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's sixth film titled Shakti Shalini.
She will reportedly be seen in a courtroom drama with Fatima Sana Shaikh as well.
Saiyaarah was premiered on July 18, 2025.