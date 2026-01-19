Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Netherland's King Willem pens touching birthday note for special royal member

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has celebrated a special royal member’s birthday with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

On Monday, January 19, the 58-year-old Dutch monarch turned to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt homage to his maternal aunt, Princess Margriet, who turned 83rd today.

The King’s office also shared a sweet portrait of the third daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard alongside a touching note.

In the shared photo, the Princess was wearing a shocking pink coat while she adorably held her pet animal in her arms.

"Princess Margriet celebrates her 83rd birthday today," King Willem stated in his caption.

For those unaware, Princess Margriet is King Willem-Alexander's maternal aunt, being the third daughter of his grandmother, Queen Juliana, and sister to his mother, the former Queen Beatrix.

Her Royal Highness is a key supporter and relative within the Dutch Royal House, currently eighth in line to the throne.

Princess Margriet has been working for the Dutch Royal Family since 1966, when she began training as a nursing auxiliary.

She served as vice-president of the Netherlands Red Cross from 1987 to 2011. 

