Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Alizeh Shah is heartbroken by the shocking incident that took place in Karachi, Pakistan.

On Sunday, January 18, the 23-year-old Pakistani actress turned to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the people who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza accident.

According to media reports, over the weekend, firefighters tried to put out a massive blaze that erupted at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on the city's MA Jinnah Road.

A deadly blaze at Karachi's Gul Plaza shopping mall has killed at least six people, with officials warning on Sunday that the toll may rise as several remain trapped inside.

Shortly after the news gained popularity on social media, Shah penned a sombre tribute, saying, "Deeply saddened by the Gul Plaza fire last night."

"It's truly unthinkable. I'm praying for the souls we lost, strength for the families, and a safe recovery for everyone hurt or still missing," she lamented.

P.C. Alizeh Shah/Instagram
The Superstar actress continued, "Karachi, stay strong and look for each other during this heartbreaking time."

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is set to appear in a new HUM TV project directed by Kashif Saleem, starring alongside Ali Ansari.

However, the name of the project has not been disclosed.  

