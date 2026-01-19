Minal Khan calls out authorities over their silence on Gul Plaza fire

Minal Khan is speaking out on the Gul Plaza fire tragedy.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 18, the Hasad actress penned a lengthy statement, calling out the concerned authorities over their silence on the devastating fire incident that occurred in Karachi’s Gul Plaza over the weekend.
Sharing a photo of firefighters trying to extinguish the blazing fire, the Ishq Hai star lashed out, “Karachi is a strange orphan - loved in words, abandoned in action. It has too many guardians and none that truly care. A mayor, ministers, boards, administrators - everyone in charge, yet no one responsible.”
“This is the provincial capital, the economic spine of the country, and still it is treated like a burden neither the province nor the center wants to claim. When tragedy strikes, fingers are pointed, statements are issued, and then silence returns,” she continued.
The Pakistani former actress went on to say that Gul Plaza had never been just a building for the people of Karachi, instead it lives inside every home of the city.
“The toys we played with as children, the plates we still eat from, the everyday things that quietly shaped our lives - so many of them came from there. Watching it burn feels like watching a piece of our own childhood, our own memories, turn to ash,” Minal added.
She continued to express her grief, writing, “This wasn't just a fire. It was a reminder - painful and unforgiving - of what happens when a society becomes numb, when safety becomes optional, when human life becomes a statistic. We mourn the dead, but we must also mourn ourselves, because somewhere along the way, we all failed them.”
Notably, the devastating fire that broke out at Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi, on Saturday night, January 17, and resulted in the death of 14 people, including a firefighter, finally came under control after about 36 hours.
However, according to the officials, the building is now extremely unstable and could collapse at any time.