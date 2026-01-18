Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release

Anil Kapoor cannot himself to stop praising the "most dependable professional" of his career Jalal Mortezai on his big day.
Taking to his social media the War 2 actor penned most heartwarming tribute for his long-time business manager Jalal.
The Indian actor and producer wrote, "Happy Birthday Jalal! How are you 40?! Feels like just yesterday when you walked into my life with no experience, just a whole lot of integrity, loyalty and honesty..."
"It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch you grow in all the roles you play so well - loving husband, doting father and the most dependable professional I know!"
Jalal has been working for Kapoor for over a decade. He not only handles his professional affairs but also work closely on his business ventures and social media presence, becoming a key part of actor's team.
Praising his manager the 69-year-old noted, "Life may have trained you and experience has certainly shaped you, but it is your character that defines you..."
Kapoor assured that he will always be Jalal's biggest cheerleader and he cannot wait to see all the amazing things he will do ahead in his life.
Kapoor is currently working in numerous projects several of them are set to release in 2026.
However, his most anticipated upcoming projects include a major Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy thriller, Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and King featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.