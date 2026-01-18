Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day

Arbaaz Khan shares romantic birthday post for wife Sshura after welcoming daughter Sipaara Khan

  • By Bushra Saleem
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan wished a happy birthday to his friend and partner Sshura Khan.

The Dabangg actor in a post on social media on Sunday, January 18, said that every day with Sshura is a blessing for him.

Expressing his gratitude for having her in his life, Arbaaz wrote, “Happy birthday my partner, my friend , my Jaan (red heart emoji) Thank you for being my strength, my smile, my home. Each and every day with you is a blessing.”

“I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a day as special and wonderful as you are. May all your dreams come true, today and always,” he added.

Arbaaz also treated the netizens with a photo from their first date in which the couple could be seen twinning in white.

Arbaaz and Sshura celebrated two years of marital bliss in December 2025, two months after welcoming daughter Sipaara Khan in October.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot on 12 December 1998 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in November 2002. After 18 years together, they announced a separation in March 2016 and the divorce was finalized on 11 May 2017.

AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer
Kangana Ranaut slams Masaba Gupta over old fashion dispute
Kangana Ranaut slams Masaba Gupta over old fashion dispute
Kangana Ranaut recalls difficult past experience amid AR Rahman troubles
Kangana Ranaut recalls difficult past experience amid AR Rahman troubles
Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram
Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram

Popular News

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
12 minutes ago
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks

AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
36 minutes ago
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
3 hours ago