Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan wished a happy birthday to his friend and partner Sshura Khan.
The Dabangg actor in a post on social media on Sunday, January 18, said that every day with Sshura is a blessing for him.
Expressing his gratitude for having her in his life, Arbaaz wrote, “Happy birthday my partner, my friend , my Jaan (red heart emoji) Thank you for being my strength, my smile, my home. Each and every day with you is a blessing.”
“I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a day as special and wonderful as you are. May all your dreams come true, today and always,” he added.
Arbaaz also treated the netizens with a photo from their first date in which the couple could be seen twinning in white.
Arbaaz and Sshura celebrated two years of marital bliss in December 2025, two months after welcoming daughter Sipaara Khan in October.
Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot on 12 December 1998 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in November 2002. After 18 years together, they announced a separation in March 2016 and the divorce was finalized on 11 May 2017.