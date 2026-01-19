Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career

The 'Luka Chuppi' crooner says fame and awards brought unexpected self-doubt

  • By Fatima Hassan
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career 

AR Rahman has recently made a confession regarding his legendary musical career. 

The Indian Express reported that the Tere Ishk Mein music director revealed in a new interview how the last six years were his busiest in recent memory as he composed for around 20-30 films between 2019 and 2025.

"For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the ’90s generation have a certain nostalgia, a certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in the 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say," Rahman said.

He continued, "So I thought, what if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, song after song? So, every director who comes to me now says, ‘You’ve done such a great sequence in Mani (Ratnam) sir’s movie Thug Life. So, all the examples now are from the last six years. I’ve done 20-30 movies in the last six years. So, I’m safe now. I’ve got enough for the next generation. That was intentional." 

On the work front, AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein, marking his fifth collaboration with actor Dhanush and third with director Aanand L. Rai.   

Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day
Arbaaz Khan shares unseen photo of first date with wife Sshura on her big day
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
‘Dhamaal 4’ gets new release date due to shocking reason
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video

Popular News

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
18 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

32 minutes ago
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

an hour ago