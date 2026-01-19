AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career 

AR Rahman has recently made a confession regarding his legendary musical career.
The Indian Express reported that the Tere Ishk Mein music director revealed in a new interview how the last six years were his busiest in recent memory as he composed for around 20-30 films between 2019 and 2025.
"For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the ’90s generation have a certain nostalgia, a certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in the 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say," Rahman said.
He continued, "So I thought, what if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, song after song? So, every director who comes to me now says, ‘You’ve done such a great sequence in Mani (Ratnam) sir’s movie Thug Life. So, all the examples now are from the last six years. I’ve done 20-30 movies in the last six years. So, I’m safe now. I’ve got enough for the next generation. That was intentional."
On the work front, AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the 2025 film Tere Ishk Mein, marking his fifth collaboration with actor Dhanush and third with director Aanand L. Rai.