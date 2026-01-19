Prince Harry lands in UK for dramatic face-off with ‘Daily Mail’ publishers

Royal
Prince Harry has finally touched down in the UK for his high-profile trial against the Daily Mail publishers.

On Sunday, January 18, the Independent reported that the Duke of Sussex has arrived in Britain for his dramatic nine-week legal battle against the Associated Newspapers, in which he accused the outlet of hiring private investigators to spy on him and several other notable personalities.

According to the report, Harry is set to appear at the High Court in London today, Monday, January 19, 2026, where the weeks-long trial will finally begin.

Joining the Spare author in this legal battle are six other high-profile personalities, including Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley, and Simon Hughes.

In their filing, the group have accused the Mail publisher of spying on them and using illegal and unethical methods to gather information by placing listening device inside cars and homes, hacking their phones, bribing police to obtain confidential information, and even commissioning burglaries.

It was also reported that Prince Harry is set to provide evidence in the court to back his claims on Thursday, January 22.

As per a source who spoke to The Telegraph, the Duke is feeling “confident and ready” for the high-profile legal fight with Associated Newspapers.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have previously cited media harassment as one of the main reasons for their decision to leave the British Royal Family and start a life in the United States.

