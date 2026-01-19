Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' releasing on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie King has finally gotten a release date, approximately 2 to 3 months after its first look was unveiled in November 2025.
According to Bollywood Hungama, close sources have confirmed that SRK starrer has been locked for release this year’s Christmas.
An insider in this regard revealed that both the 60-year-old actor and the movie director, Siddharth Anand, were initially brainstorming several options for their release, and the two in the forefront were December 4 and December 25.
However, after weighing all options, the duo has locked a Christmas 2026 i.e. December 25 release for their action-packed entertainer movie to avoid clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, set to release on December 4.
"SRK and Sid are clear in maintaining a gap from Ramayana, which could go on to record a historic business,” shared the confidant, noting that they don't want to come and hurt the business of this divine saga in any way.
Apart from the Pathaan actor, the upcoming action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan.
Made against a budget of ₹350 crore, the highly anticipated action movie has been produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Moreover, it's worth mentioning that King marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.