Shah Rukh Khan expresses joy as he turns presenter at 2026 Joy Awards

The 2026 Joy Awards became even more joyous with the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan!
On Sunday, January 18, the superstar of the Indian cinema graced the lavender carpet of the esteemed Arab awards ceremony with his charismatic appearance, leaving fans swooned.
While speaking to the lavender carpet hosts, SRK expressed delight to attend the star-studded event, saying, “It’s always nice to come here. I remember the first ones and it's grown and it's more beautiful and lovely to be back.”
Mentioning his Saudi Arabia fan base, the hosts asked the Jawan star how it feels like to see the love up close in Riyadh and Saudi as he’s beloved across generations and cultures.
“It's outstanding! Even from the first time I came here and now, to know that people like my work here. It's very heartening, it's very respectful, it's very dignified and I love it. I think everybody is here too warm and sweet and hospitable,” said the National Film Award winner.
SRK was then asked about what he likes and his favorite things in the Arab country as he’s visited for quiet a few times, to which the My Name is Khan star replied, “Honestly, I love Abu Nasser. He’s very supportive, very kind. And I've shot a film here, so I love the locations here, Neom and everything that I've been to.”
“And the culture, the people and the food is lovely. It's really nice to come here. I wish I could spend more time. I spent about 12 days last time, but now I want to stay and come for a holiday, not work,” he added, before concluding his statement, saying, “Thank you, you guys have a good evening.”
At the 2026 Joy Awards, Shah Rukh Khan also took on the role of presenter.