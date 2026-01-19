Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' gets upsetting update

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' also stars Vicky Kaushal

  • By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Love & War gets upsetting update
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' gets upsetting update

Love & War starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently got a major disappointing update.

For the unversed, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was scheduled to arrive this year in August or September 2026.

However, as per new reports by PINKVILLA, the upcoming romantic movie will now arrive in cinemas in 2027.

In this regard, insiders from the industry dished out the reason behind the delay, noting that a significant portion of the shoot is still pending.

According to the source, this major change has led makers to rework the film’s timeline.

The current plan is to wrap principal photography by June 2026, after which the film will enter an extensive post-production phase.

Moreover, the other key reasons behiind the delay is the Saawariya actor's upcoming movie, Ramayana: Part One, which is set to release in December 2026.

So, the gap will ensure that each movie gets sufficient space and focused marketing.

Announced in January 2024, the upcoming film has been delayed several times.

Helmed by Bhansali, Love & War is a grand historical romance centered on a dramatic love triangle between two Indian Air Force officers and a woman caught between them.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the upcoming movie also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
Shah Rukh Khan expresses joy as he turns presenter at 2026 Joy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan expresses joy as he turns presenter at 2026 Joy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' releasing on THIS date
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' releasing on THIS date
Minal Khan calls out authorities over their silence on Gul Plaza fire
Minal Khan calls out authorities over their silence on Gul Plaza fire
Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy
Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Anil Kapoor wows ‘most dependable professional’, ahead of Alpha release
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post
Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post

Popular News

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
an hour ago
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins

Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
2 hours ago
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift

Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
3 hours ago