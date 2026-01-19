Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' gets upsetting update

Love & War starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently got a major disappointing update.
For the unversed, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was scheduled to arrive this year in August or September 2026.
However, as per new reports by PINKVILLA, the upcoming romantic movie will now arrive in cinemas in 2027.
In this regard, insiders from the industry dished out the reason behind the delay, noting that a significant portion of the shoot is still pending.
According to the source, this major change has led makers to rework the film’s timeline.
The current plan is to wrap principal photography by June 2026, after which the film will enter an extensive post-production phase.
Moreover, the other key reasons behiind the delay is the Saawariya actor's upcoming movie, Ramayana: Part One, which is set to release in December 2026.
So, the gap will ensure that each movie gets sufficient space and focused marketing.
Announced in January 2024, the upcoming film has been delayed several times.
Helmed by Bhansali, Love & War is a grand historical romance centered on a dramatic love triangle between two Indian Air Force officers and a woman caught between them.
Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the upcoming movie also stars Vicky Kaushal.