Prince Harry's rep issues crucial statement as Duke arrives for court hearing

Prince Harry's rep has spoken up as The Duke of Sussex has arrived at London's High Court for the hearing of his ongoing legal battle against UK publishers.
Harry landed in the UK on Monday, January 19 to appear in court alongside six other plaintiffs - who have sued Associated Newspapers for unethical practices and privacy invasion.
The spokesperson of King Charles' estranged son claimed that Harry is "feeling confident and ready."
Harry alongside public figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost, and others have accused the newspaper group of unlawful practices, from phones taping to hiring private informers to spy on them - which the media giant has "vigorously denied".
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE magazine the rep said, "This is the culmination of what has been years of litigation."
They continued, "He sees this as an injustice that needs to be righted. People often don’t have the means to stand up to the might of the British tabloid media."
"But he is a fortunate man in that he is a man of means and has the ability to do this, and he has the will and strength of character to take them on. He sees it in the sense that if he doesn’t do it, who will?" the spokesperson added.
The 41-year-old royal will reportedly stay in the UK for a few days as he is the first witness to take the witness stand on Thursday, January 22nd's hearing.