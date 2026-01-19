Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry's rep issues crucial statement as Duke arrives for court hearing

Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence as Duke arrives at London's High Court for hearing

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harrys rep issues crucial statement amid Dukes UK hearing
Prince Harry's rep issues crucial statement amid Duke's UK hearing

Prince Harry's rep has spoken up as The Duke of Sussex has arrived at London's High Court for the hearing of his ongoing legal battle against UK publishers.

Harry landed in the UK on Monday, January 19 to appear in court alongside six other plaintiffs - who have sued Associated Newspapers for unethical practices and privacy invasion.

The spokesperson of King Charles' estranged son claimed that Harry is "feeling confident and ready."

Harry alongside public figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost, and others have accused the newspaper group of unlawful practices, from phones taping to hiring private informers to spy on them - which the media giant has "vigorously denied". 

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE magazine the rep said, "This is the culmination of what has been years of litigation."

They continued, "He sees this as an injustice that needs to be righted. People often don’t have the means to stand up to the might of the British tabloid media."

"But he is a fortunate man in that he is a man of means and has the ability to do this, and he has the will and strength of character to take them on. He sees it in the sense that if he doesn’t do it, who will?" the spokesperson added.

The 41-year-old royal will reportedly stay in the UK for a few days as he is the first witness to take the witness stand on Thursday, January 22nd's hearing.

Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
Prince Harry lands in UK for dramatic face-off with ‘Daily Mail’ publishers
Prince Harry lands in UK for dramatic face-off with ‘Daily Mail’ publishers
Netherland's King Willem pens touching birthday note for special royal member
Netherland's King Willem pens touching birthday note for special royal member
Meghan Markle melts hearts with peeks at Lilibet’s grocery list, Archie’s zoo trip
Meghan Markle melts hearts with peeks at Lilibet’s grocery list, Archie’s zoo trip
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting
King Charles makes crucial move ahead of first major State Visit of 2026
King Charles makes crucial move ahead of first major State Visit of 2026
Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial
Spanish Royals make somber appearance at Princess Irene of Greece’s memorial
William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return
William, Kate urged to ‘brace’ as ‘Californian elite’ Meghan set for UK return
Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Duchess Sophie radiates glow in red at UN General Assembly’s 80th anniversary
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Prince William makes bold PR move to tackle ‘testing situations on the horizon’
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall make rare joint appearance as Andrew’s eviction nears

Popular News

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
9 minutes ago
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return

Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
32 minutes ago
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
2 hours ago