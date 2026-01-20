From BTS to I.O.I: K-pop groups making comebacks in 2026

The "2026 is the new 2016" trend is turning out to be more real for K-pop fans, as major acts from the "3rd generation", consisting of groups that debuted from 2012 to 2019, are set to make a comeback this year.
Besides new albums from major groups, including BLACKPINK, EXO and BTS, fans will also be enjoying music from rising groups such as ATEEZ and aespa.
In the heartbreaking releases, ZEROBASEONE is set to drop their final album, as their contract comes to an end in March, with four out of nine members confirmed to leave South Korea following the final group activities.
Here's a list of new K-pop albums and releases in 2026:
EXO
The first major K-pop comeback of 2026 is by supergroup EXO, on January 1 with the release of their album, REVERXE, marking their first group comeback after two and a half years.
While the comeback has fans divided, as only six out of nine members participated due to conflict with their agency, the fanbase, EXO-L, has still shown up for the group.
Debuted in 2012, EXO released a winter-themed ballad from the new album titled I'm home on December 14, generating more excitement about the highly anticipated comeback.
REVERXE's title track Crown, is a hard dance song that blends EXO's powerful vocals with heavy metal guitar, EDM synthesisers, and Atlanta trap drums.
Other tracks include Back It Up, Crazy, Suffocate, Moonlight Shadows, Touch & Go, Flatline, and Back Pocket.
Their eighth album features a six-member lineup: Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, and Lay.
Notably, this marks Lay's first major group release since 2018, as the Chinese member has spent recent years primarily working in his home country.
However, the comeback proceeded without Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, collectively known as EXO-CBX, who are absent due to an ongoing legal dispute with SM Entertainment over revenue sharing and contract transparency.
ZEROBASEONE
Formed in 2023 through Mnet's reality competition programme Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE will be concluding their activities as a nine-member group in March 2026.
Ahead of that, the group has teased a final album, Re-Flow (Special Limited Edition), set to release on February 2.
With the comeback set to conclude a major chapter in all of the members' lives, ZEROBASEONE teased the album with graduation-themed teaser snaps, and a pre-released track, Running to Future, released in early January.
Moreover, ZB1 shared a poster featuring a rose-shaped snowflake, a clear homage to their fanbase, ZEROSE, garnering notable attention online.
ATEEZ
ATEEZ, who debuted under KQ Entertainment in 2018, is set to release their 13th mini album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part 4, on February 6.
The eight-member group has been dropping new concept photos and teasers from mid-January, sparking buzz on the social media platforms.
BLACKPINK
The four-member girl group has teased the release of their third mini album, DEADLINE, set to be available on February 27.
Announced in mid-January, the album will be their first release since their 2022 studio album, Born Pink.
The mini album has the same name as the group's ongoing world tour, which is set to conclude on January 26 at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.
Moreover, between Born Pink and Deadline, BLACKPINK dropped the digital single Jump in July 2025, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200.
BTS
As the members have completed their mandatory military service, BTS is set to make a comeback after nearly four years, in March 2026.
Their 5th studio album, titled Arirang, will be released on March 20, following which the seven-member group will embark on an extensive world tour.
The album will feature 14 tracks, as member Jimin revealed in a recent live that each member created 10 songs, and then they selected the final line-up.
I.O.I
Beloved girl group I.O.I, which was formed through Mnet's Produce 101 in 2016, will also be reuniting in spring 2026 to celebrate their 10th anniversary, with plans confirmed by members during late 2025 radio broadcasts.
This will mark their first group activity since disbanding in 2017, with 10 out of 11 members set to participate, as Kang Mina (Welcome to Samdal-ri) is likely to miss out due to acting commitments.
MAMAMOO
While details of other major comebacks have not been shared, it has been reported that MAMAMOO is also gearing up for a summer 2026 comeback, making the year more exhilarating for fans all over the globe.
To-Be-Announced 2026 K-pop albums include BIGBANG, the globally famous K-pop group which will mark their 20th anniversary this year, BOYNEXTDOOR, DPR IAN, NCT U, P1Harmony, SF9, SHINee, Stray Kids, and VIXX.
Notably, major entertainment agencies, including SM and YG Entertainments, are also gearing up to debut their new boy bands.