  • By Bushra Saleem
Madelein Perez and Luke Berry tie the knot in 'magical' Colombian wedding

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Madelein Perez and Luke Berry share details of their grand marriage ceremony

  • By Bushra Saleem
Madelein Perez and Luke Berry have tied a knot in a “magical” and grand wedding ceremony.

According to People, the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars said "I do" last year on Feburary 2, in Colombia, the same country where they met and fell in love. The newlyweds' celebration aired on Monday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Perez told People exclusively, “It was incredibly beautiful to feel that we made it after a journey full of challenges, ups and downs. Despite everything, we proudly made it and got married, and that meant everything to us."

"It was extremely stressful because I’m a perfectionist and like to be involved in every detail, but in the end, it was a magical day where my dreams come true," she added.

Madelein made her grand entrance via helicopter, dazzling her 130 guests as she stepped out in a sparkling princess-style ball gown. She later changed into two mermaid-style dresses.

The TCL star shared, “From the very beginning, I knew I wanted to arrive at the altar by helicopter. When I visited the property, I immediately fell in love, not only with how beautiful it was, but also because it had a helipad. That’s when I knew it was the perfect place for our wedding."

Perez and Berry first met in Medellin, Colombia when he was on a boys’ vacations. The couple got connected through a dating app. 

