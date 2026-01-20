Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn's scathing remarks: ‘heartbreak turned into anger’

Brooklyn Beckham has shook the internet with his scathing social media rant against his estranged family.
The aspiring chef - who has not been on good terms with his family since tying the knot to Nicola Peltz in 2022, admitted that he does not want to reconcile with Beckhams, in a series of Instagram stories on Monday, January 19.
Brooklyn also reflected on how his mother Victoria ruined his wedding dance with Nicola - for which the couple had practised for days.
Now an insider source has lift the curtain on the Spice Girls alum's next big move for her estranged son.
"Victoria’s heartbreak has now turned into anger – and with the upcoming trip to LA, she’s determined to try to speak to Brooklyn alone, face-to-face," the source told Closer magazine.
"She’s shed so many tears over the situation and it’s dragged on for too long. The family are devastated and have been through enough public humiliation," they added.
This report came just hours after Brooklyn shockingly claimed that "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn has made various scathing claims about his family noting how his family tends to control the narrative about them in the press at the expense of innocent people.