Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie starrer ‘Wuthering Heights’ set to release in February 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours
Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours

Jacob Elordi has openly confessed of growing an obsession with his Wuthering Heights costar, Margot Robbie amid his reconciliation rumours with Olivia Jade, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship.

During a new interview with US entertainment, Elordi admitted that he was obsessed with Robbie during the making of their upcoming film.

According to the 28-year-old actor, he made sure that he was no less than 10 metres away from his 35-year-old costar "at all times".

Elordi went on to say, "Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone."

"We have a mutual obsession," the Frankenstein actor noted.

His interview comes after the the Barbie star admitted that she was fearful about shooting the movie adaption when she was just three months postpartum and shed light on her steamy scenes.

However, the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey actress confessed that some of the more tender moments with the Saltburn actor made her "weak at the knees".

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are set to star as Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw respectively in the upcoming Gothic romantic drama.

Wuthering Heights is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026.

Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years
'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster end engagement after twins' SMA diagnosis
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster end engagement after twins' SMA diagnosis
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend

Popular News

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
2 hours ago
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
3 hours ago
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
3 hours ago