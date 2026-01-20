Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours

Jacob Elordi has openly confessed of growing an obsession with his Wuthering Heights costar, Margot Robbie amid his reconciliation rumours with Olivia Jade, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship.
During a new interview with US entertainment, Elordi admitted that he was obsessed with Robbie during the making of their upcoming film.
According to the 28-year-old actor, he made sure that he was no less than 10 metres away from his 35-year-old costar "at all times".
Elordi went on to say, "Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone."
"We have a mutual obsession," the Frankenstein actor noted.
His interview comes after the the Barbie star admitted that she was fearful about shooting the movie adaption when she was just three months postpartum and shed light on her steamy scenes.
However, the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey actress confessed that some of the more tender moments with the Saltburn actor made her "weak at the knees".
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are set to star as Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw respectively in the upcoming Gothic romantic drama.
Wuthering Heights is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026.