  • By Salima Bhutto
Brooklyn Beckham publicly slams mom Victoria for ruining his wedding dance

Beckham family feud turns icy after Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell remarks

Brooklyn Beckham, in a series of unfortunate events, publicly slammed his mother, Victoria Beckham, for ruining his wedding dance from 2022.

For the unversed, the Beckham family drama has been going on since 2022, primarily surrounding Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Since three years, there were sources tattling that Victoria "hijacked" her son’s first dance with his and that she invited his ex-girlfriends to make the new bride uncomfortable.

Now, the rumours have shockingly been confirmed by the eldest Beckham child in a lengthy social media post.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram Story on Monday, January 19, recalling some unpleasant memories from his big day, as he wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

Brooklyn went on to say, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

According to him, the dance itself left him “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” said David and VIctoria’s son, adding, “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

It is to be noted here that neither Victoria nor David Beckham has responded to their son Brooklyn Beckham’s fresh claims.

