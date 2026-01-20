David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants

David Beckham has made his first public appearance following his son Brooklyn's explosive statements about their family rift.
The former footballer, on Tuesday, January 20 recorded a podcast with US popular science author Adam Grant at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where he refused to answer questions on his relationship with his son.
While David was taking selfies with fans, a Sky News reporter asked him if he had anything to say to his son, he felt embarrassed and uncomfortable and quickly left the scene.
As former England captain walked away, a reporter asked him another question about whether he was upset that his family issues were made public but he didn't respond.
The outing came a day after Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-simmering family feud for the first time, posting a six-page statement on Instagram account in which he accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
There has been widespread media speculation about a rift in the Beckham family since Brooklyn's wedding to the daughter of the Peltz's in 2022.
Brooklyn, the eldest son of footballer Sir David and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham further alleged that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and behaving in a way he considered "inappropriate."
He also said that his wife had been treated disrespectfully by his family and was even not invited to his father's 50th birthday party.
The aspiring chef wrote, "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family."
Brooklyn said he feels thankful everyday for the life he has chosen and want to live their lives without being "shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
Beckham’s family hasn’t said anything publicly about Brooklyn’s posts, however, they have shared promotional posts for Cruz's first music gig at the Courtyard Theatre in east London in March.
For the unversed, David and Victoria have four children: three boys named Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and one girl named Harper.