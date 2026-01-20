Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain

A life-sized statue of legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros has disappeared from his hometown of Pedrena in Spain.
The Spanish authorities have launched an investigation after the Marina de Cudeyo Town Council confirmed the "unfortunate event" on social media.
The bronze sculpture, created in 2009 by Salvador Garcia Ceballos and permanently installed in La Barqueria Park in 2017 depicts Ballesteros in one of his iconic poses with his fist raised in triumph, a gesture famously made after his 1984 British Open victory at St Andrews.
The council said in a statement, "Everything indicates that it was a theft. If anyone has observed suspicious movements, especially in the last 24 hours, please let the Civil Guard or the local police know."
Ballesteros is considered one of the most charismatic and popular golfers in history and had a highly successful career.
He won five major championships between 1979 and 1988 including The Open Championship three times (in 1979, 1984, and 1988) and The Masters twice (in 1980 and 1983).
Ballesteros, who announced his retirement in 2007 was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1999.
He was found to have a serious brain tumour after fainting at an airport and despite treatment, he died in May at the age of 54.