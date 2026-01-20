Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'

Irish actor Diarmaid Murtagh, known for roles in series Outlander and The Tourist, will be playing one of the villains in DC's Supergirl (2026).
Murtagh will portray Drom Baxton, second in command of The Brigands, which is led by Krem Of The Yellow Hills, the lead villain played by Matthias Schoenaerts.
The ruthless space pirates and human traffickers are the main antagonists in the film.
Supergirl, which is scheduled to release on June 26, follows the story of Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock).
Helmed by Craig Gillespie, the cast also includes Eve Ridley, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, David Krumholtz and Jason Momoa.
In the December 2025 trailer, Supergirl highlights the stark difference between herself and her cousin, Superman, noting, "He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth."
The film is based on the Tom King's 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which Bilquis Evely illustrated, and Ana Nogueira adapted the comic book for the big screen.
In the comic, Supergirl and young alien girl Knolle travel across the galaxy to hunt Krem of the Yellow Hill after he kills Knolle's father in cold blood.