Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more

In a surprising update, Bungie has officially confirmed the return of its classic Marathon franchise, full revival of the classic FPS series, which is scheduled to release on March 5, 2026.
It offers a modern PvPvE survival extraction experience built for current-generation platforms.
Previously, the studio delayed Marathon after getting detailed response during early alpha testing.
Since then, Bungie conducted extra playtests, launching a comprehensive suite of new features such as proximity chat and a solo queue option, both aimed at refining gameplay balance and player experience.
In Marathon, players take on the role of Runners, operating in three-person squads and entering into hostile environments to search for valuable loot.
Players are required to face AI-controlled enemies and other opponents, blending thrilling combat with high-risk survival mechanics.
Marathon has been described as a PvPvE extraction shooter from the creators of Halo and Destiny, having deep progression systems including faction upgrades, high-end weapons, mods, Runner shells, and implants.
Season 1 will launch Cryo Archive, an end-game zone aboard the UESC Marathon ship, where players unlock frozen vaults and experience a mysterious entity.
To mark the launch, Sony has announced a limited-edition Marathon-inspired DualSense controller, which is designed in partnership with Bungie, the controller reflects the game’s bold visual style and futuristic industrial design.
Marathon will be accessible in Standard and Deluxe Editions, with pre-orders now live and offering exclusive in-game rewards.
Players can access the Marathon game only for $39.99 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.