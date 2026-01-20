Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more

Players can access the Marathon game only on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Bungies Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more

In a surprising update, Bungie has officially confirmed the return of its classic Marathon franchise, full revival of the classic FPS series, which is scheduled to release on March 5, 2026.

It offers a modern PvPvE survival extraction experience built for current-generation platforms.

Previously, the studio delayed Marathon after getting detailed response during early alpha testing.

Since then, Bungie conducted extra playtests, launching a comprehensive suite of new features such as proximity chat and a solo queue option, both aimed at refining gameplay balance and player experience.

In Marathon, players take on the role of Runners, operating in three-person squads and entering into hostile environments to search for valuable loot.

Players are required to face AI-controlled enemies and other opponents, blending thrilling combat with high-risk survival mechanics.

Marathon has been described as a PvPvE extraction shooter from the creators of Halo and Destiny, having deep progression systems including faction upgrades, high-end weapons, mods, Runner shells, and implants.

Season 1 will launch Cryo Archive, an end-game zone aboard the UESC Marathon ship, where players unlock frozen vaults and experience a mysterious entity.

To mark the launch, Sony has announced a limited-edition Marathon-inspired DualSense controller, which is designed in partnership with Bungie, the controller reflects the game’s bold visual style and futuristic industrial design.

Marathon will be accessible in Standard and Deluxe Editions, with pre-orders now live and offering exclusive in-game rewards.

Players can access the Marathon game only for $39.99 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants
Djokovic jokes about ‘copyright’ with Alcaraz after Spaniard’s serve change
Djokovic jokes about ‘copyright’ with Alcaraz after Spaniard’s serve change
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
Madison Keys overcomes early deficit to advance to second round in Melbourne
Madison Keys overcomes early deficit to advance to second round in Melbourne
Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott after playoff loss
Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott after playoff loss
Marc Guehi joins Manchester City on long-term contract
Marc Guehi joins Manchester City on long-term contract
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev starts Australian Open campaign with remarkable victory
Daniil Medvedev starts Australian Open campaign with remarkable victory
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Australian Open debut ends with heartbreak: ‘It hurts’
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Australian Open debut ends with heartbreak: ‘It hurts’
Coco Gauff powers past Rakhimova to secure Australian Open second-round spot
Coco Gauff powers past Rakhimova to secure Australian Open second-round spot

Popular News

Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'

Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'
32 minutes ago
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain

Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
43 minutes ago
Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70

Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70
2 hours ago