Hailey Bieber offers sweet glimpse of family life 

Hailey Bieber offered a glimpse into her family life with her husband, Justin Bieber, and their 1-year-old son, Jack.
The 28-year-old model shared an adorable image on Instagram Story, showing Justin gently holding their bundle of happiness, while keeping Jack’s face off-camera to maintain privacy.
Hailey captioned the post, “Just like Daddy.”
In an interview for WSJ in October 2025, the Rhode founder explained why she and Justin decided to keep their son out of the public eye, stating, “Until your child can understand it and it’s possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way.”
She went on to say, “I like who I am so much more now than I did before I had my son,” she said. “You gain this silent strength and confidence. You can’t tell me the same shit that you could tell me before. You’re not fucking with me after I pushed a human out of my body.”
During a conversation with Owen Thiele on In Your Dreams in October 2025, the model stated, “I’m someone who I always wanted to be a mom, so I’m super, super, super hands-on with my son.”
“I do have help—I have full-time help—and I’m super not ashamed to say that. And I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help. And I feel really grateful for that,” Hailey added.
For those unaware, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.