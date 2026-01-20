Harry Styles to drop first single 'Aperture' from upcoming album this week

Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker announced his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, last week

Harry Styles is truly back, as the One Direction alum announced the first single from his album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, titled Aperture.

Set to be released on Friday, January 23, Aperture will be the first track from his highly anticipated fourth album, which is scheduled to drop on March 6 after a four-year music hiatus.

Turning to his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 20, Harry posted a snap of himself beaming in a recording studio, with his hands in the air, with the caption, "Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK."


Ahead of the Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally release, the Matilda crooner teased his comeback with a website, webelongtogether.co, and digital billboard with the text "We Belong Together" in NYC and all over Europe.

Notably, Aperture means the adjustable opening in a camera lens that controls how much light is being let into an image.

Harry had teased this song title in his original promo, as fans spotted the phrase "let the light in" on the posters popping up around the world.

