A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona

A$AP Rocky, who is the partner of Rihanna, recently dished out who is the strict parent in the family amid his edgy image in public.
In a new episode of The New York Times Popcast, the 37-year-old rapper, who shares three children with the Diamonds hitmaker, was asked who the “loose” and “strict” parent in their family is.
The Helicopter rapper, who still feels “relatively young”, in his response told the hosts, “None of us have to be. We are cool-ass parents.”
While talking about his children’s unique personalities, the American rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, revealed that he’s beginning to see between his young children.
“You know, my first son, RZA, he's just really like, he's [the] opposite of his brother," the Praise the Lord crooner shared, adding, “They're about 14 months apart. So, they're really close, but he's really antisocial.”
While sharing the personality his other son has, Rocky explained, “And my second son is just a socialite at this point, you know? He wants to steal the room when he comes, and he walks in it, and he's addicted to cotton candy, and... he likes... typical little kid stuff.”
In the end, the Fuckin’ Problems rapper, who has been dating Rihanna since 2020, talked about his youngest child, a daughter, sharing that Rocki is something.
“You know she's 4 months. She's 4 months on the 13th,” the rapper said, adding, “And she looks exactly identical to me. My twin, bro”
It’s worth mentioning here that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022.
The couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in later 2023.
They recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, in September 2025.