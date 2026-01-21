Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post

The ‘Made You Look’ singer celebrates the arrival of her third baby with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s family has grown from four to five!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, January 20, the Made You Look hitmaker melted hearts by announcing the birth of her third baby alongside a carousel of adorable photos.

In her swoon-worthy post, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter revealed that she welcomed her baby no. 3, a daughter, via surrogacy on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

She also revealed her little one’s name: “Mikey Moon Trainor.”

Captioning the adorable post, Trainor began, “Jan 18th 2026.”

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,” she emotionally shared.

Expressing her happiness on the joyful news, the Dear Future Husband singer added, “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

In the carousel, the songstress shared heart-melting glimpses taken shortly after welcoming the newborn and after taking her home.

It included snaps showing glimpses of Trainor on the maternity bed embracing her daughter, her sons Riley and Barry adorably gazing at their little sister, and Daryl Sabara savoring in the moment.

The photos also featured adorable peeks at the newborn baby girl, draped in warm clothing.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in 2018 and are already parents to two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

