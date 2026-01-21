Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'

The ongoing legal battle between It Ends with Us costars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni heats up as their movie costar, Jenny Slate called the latter a “fraud”.
According to PEOPLE, a newly unsealed text messages on Tuesday, January 20, revealed the messages of Slate, who played Baldoni's onscreen sister in the 2024 film, from June 2023.
The 43-year-old actress' text to her team read: "i don't want to do anything with Justin, i don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional (sic)."
Her text futher read: "Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is."
According to Slate, she honestly has never ever encountered anything like “this dude”.
For her, filming the movie adaptation based on Colleen Hoover’s novel, "has been a really gross and disturbing shoot.
One of her texts at that time also revealed that she is one of her many who feel “[this] way” and claimed that she and Lively "both complained directly" to the studio.
It’s worth mentioning here that Jenny Slate’s text revelations come ahead of a summary judgment hearing in the ongoing case, scheduled for January 22, 2026.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.