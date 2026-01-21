Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively

Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni is set to go to trial in May 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift’s private texts with Blake Lively have surfaced in newly unsealed court documents.

As per recent developments, the Gossip Girl star’s lawyers filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 20, responding to Baldoni’s motion for summary judgment.

The filing quotes alleged texts between Swift, 36, and Lively, 38, discussing Baldoni, 41.

Swift allegedly wrote, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," in early December 2024.

Although Lively’s lawyers concede that the"quoted language appears in the cited source," mentioning that it "does not support Defendants’ assertion" that Lively and Swift "privately discussed the forthcoming New York Times article" which broke the story of the legal battle upon its December 21, 2024, publication.

Another message showed Lively asked Swift to endorse a revised version of the script she was proposing "even without having read it," Baldoni's legal team claimed.

In a response Swift said, "I'll do anything for you !!"

The Green Lantern star’s lawyer argued that the Lover singer "agreed to do Lively's bidding," "met with Baldoni," "or endorsed the revised draft."

"Lively respectfully refers the Court to the cited source for its complete contents and disputes any summary or interpretation inconsistent therewith," Lively's legal team stated in the docs.

Following the event, Lively allegedly texted the singer that she was “so epically heroic today” and that she had shared every detail with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

"I kept remembering stuff- You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever," Lively allegedly wrote to Swift.

To note, Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni is set to go to trial in May 2026.

A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
Harry Styles to drop first single 'Aperture' from upcoming album this week
Harry Styles to drop first single 'Aperture' from upcoming album this week
Hailey Bieber offers sweet glimpse of family life
Hailey Bieber offers sweet glimpse of family life
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users
Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'
Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'
Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70
Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud
Russell Brand to appear in London court over new sexual offence charges
Russell Brand to appear in London court over new sexual offence charges

Popular News

Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
4 hours ago
Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart
14 hours ago
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns

New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
14 hours ago