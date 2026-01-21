Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift’s private texts with Blake Lively have surfaced in newly unsealed court documents.
As per recent developments, the Gossip Girl star’s lawyers filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on January 20, responding to Baldoni’s motion for summary judgment.
The filing quotes alleged texts between Swift, 36, and Lively, 38, discussing Baldoni, 41.
Swift allegedly wrote, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," in early December 2024.
Although Lively’s lawyers concede that the"quoted language appears in the cited source," mentioning that it "does not support Defendants’ assertion" that Lively and Swift "privately discussed the forthcoming New York Times article" which broke the story of the legal battle upon its December 21, 2024, publication.
Another message showed Lively asked Swift to endorse a revised version of the script she was proposing "even without having read it," Baldoni's legal team claimed.
In a response Swift said, "I'll do anything for you !!"
The Green Lantern star’s lawyer argued that the Lover singer "agreed to do Lively's bidding," "met with Baldoni," "or endorsed the revised draft."
"Lively respectfully refers the Court to the cited source for its complete contents and disputes any summary or interpretation inconsistent therewith," Lively's legal team stated in the docs.
Following the event, Lively allegedly texted the singer that she was “so epically heroic today” and that she had shared every detail with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
"I kept remembering stuff- You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever," Lively allegedly wrote to Swift.
To note, Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni is set to go to trial in May 2026.