Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit 

Emma Raducanu is refusing to be too critical of herself after crashing out in the second round of the Australian Open because of her injury-ravaged preparation for the tournament.
According to The Guardian, British 28th seed had been hoping to set up another meeting with the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka but she faded from a promising position and fell to a 7-6 (3), 6-2 defeat against Anastasia Potapova.
She said, “I don’t want to give myself too much of a hard time because I know my preparation going into this tournament. I have to leave with my head held high because of the matches I’ve had here. I didn’t even know at the beginning if I would be coming to Australia, so it’s a positive in that sense.”
The Britain started well against the world No 55, establishing a 5-3 lead, but was never comfortable in windy conditions.
“It was one of those you’re 5-3 up, but you’re not feeling particularly good, and you’re trying to tough out every point however you can. It’s not the way that I want to really be playing. It got me in the lead. I just didn’t feel like I could scrap the whole match,” the 23-year-old added.
Raducanu failed to find her top level throughout her three weeks in Australia, particularly the quality of her serve and forehand, which she believes is a consequence of her less than ideal buildup