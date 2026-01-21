Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest

A man filmed himself torching the football legend's statue in Funchal, Portugal, in a bizarre move

A man, who identifies himself as "zaino.tcc.filipe" on social media, filmed himself setting fire to the famous Cristiano Ronaldo statue in his hometown, Funchal, Portugal.

"This is God's final warning," warned the influencer, who posted the video in which he could be seen pouring flammable liquid on the bronze sculpture before setting it alight in the Madeiran capital.


The statue was a replica placed in front of the CR7 museum, which had been moved to the current location in 2016 after being vandalised by a group of fans.

Following the video making rounds on the internet, Madeira police said that they had identified the suspect, adding, "He is not an unfamiliar face, as he has been involved in similar incidents before."

Moreover, Metro UK reported that the Portuguese authorities have announced that an arrest in the case has been made.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police said in a statement, "Following the events that recently occurred near the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in Funchal, it was possible to successfully resolve the situation."

It added, "The police authority thanks the public for their contribution, which was also essential to the outcome of this operation."

zaino.tcc.filipe, the perpetrator describes himself as "a human being, a freestyle artist and a local" on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr and is expected to be part of the Portugal squad heading to North America for the World Cup this summer.

