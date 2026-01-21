Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion

Following the first-round defeat against Madison Keys at the Australian Open, Ukrainian player Oleksandra Oliynykova called for a ban on Russian and Belarusian players.
The world No. 92 told the press that she thinks it's "very wrong" for Russian and Belarusian players to be allowed to compete on the ATP and WTA tours following the invasion of Ukraine four years ago.
Aryna Sabalenka was asked about Oliynykova's remarks after her second-round victory over China's Bai Zhuoxuan on Wednesday, the world No. 1 said, "I have spoken a lot about that before, obviously. I want peace, and if I could change anything, I would definitely do that. Other than that, I have nothing else to say."
When asked if the 25-year-old's comments were unfair, the Belarusian player noted, "Listen, I'm here for tennis. It's tennis event. I have said enough in the past and just don't want to talk politics here. Thank you."
Oliynykova, who lives in Kyiv while her father fights on the frontline for the Ukrainian army, also wore a t-shirt that expressed her stance.
During the press conference following her defeat to defending champion Madison Keys, the Ukrainian player's t-shirt read, "I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children but I can’t talk about it here."