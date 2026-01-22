Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’

Chris Noth is finally spilling the tea on alleged feud with former Sex and the City co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.
According to PEOPLE, the 71-year-old actor gave an interview to Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, which is set to release on January 26.
During the reordered episode, the After the Ball actor confirmed his recent falling out with the 60-year-old actress, saying, “We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious.”
He linked the reason they no longer speak to Parker's joint response with her And Just Like That costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to the multiple allegations of sexual assault against North.
For the unversed, the actor, who of Mr. Big in the popular series, was slammed with rape allegations by three women, back in 2021.
The actor denied the allegations, however, his costars including the Hocus Pocus actress withdrew their support by publicly supported the accusers.
The White Girl performer while continuing why he doesn't speak anymore, referred to his costars’ joint statement, saying, “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management.
He continued, "Really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.
“Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”
In the end, Chris North noted that he gets it as that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood, however, he shared, “But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this.”
According to the actor, that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.