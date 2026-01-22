Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker are costars from ‘Sex and the City’

  • By Salima Bhutto
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’

Chris Noth is finally spilling the tea on alleged feud with former Sex and the City co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to PEOPLE, the 71-year-old actor gave an interview to Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, which is set to release on January 26.

During the reordered episode, the After the Ball actor confirmed his recent falling out with the 60-year-old actress, saying, “We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious.”

He linked the reason they no longer speak to Parker's joint response with her And Just Like That costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to the multiple allegations of sexual assault against North.

For the unversed, the actor, who of Mr. Big in the popular series, was slammed with rape allegations by three women, back in 2021.

The actor denied the allegations, however, his costars including the Hocus Pocus actress withdrew their support by publicly supported the accusers.

The White Girl performer while continuing why he doesn't speak anymore, referred to his costars’ joint statement, saying, “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management.

He continued, "Really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising.

“Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

In the end, Chris North noted that he gets it as that’s more Hollywood than Hollywood, however, he shared, “But before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this.”

According to the actor, that didn’t happen, and that was too bad.

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Victoria Beckham shares first social media post after Brooklyn's shocking claims
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Nicole Kidman sends scathing message to Keith Urban amid his live-in rumors
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Is Sabrina Carpenter really dating Joe Keery?
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims

Popular News

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
an hour ago
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

2 hours ago
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
2 hours ago