Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch

Zayn Malik delighted his fans as he surprised the audience with a special performance in Las Vegas.
The One Direction alum started the first of his seven Vegas residency shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
During the performance he mesmerised the concertgoers as the setlist ranged from new songs to classics, with several unreleased tracks.
"I've been in the studio a bit, got a new record for you guys now, pretty soon. I'm really excited about that, and obviously, we're going to be playing you some new songs tonight that you’ve never heard before," he hinted as fans affectionately "woofed" at him.
For the performance, he appeared on the stage in a blue military jacket with gold epaulettes.
Malik opened with She from Mind of Mine before shifting into the show’s emotional stretch, performing fan favourites like Scripted and Lied To as lyrics lit up the stage screens.
"We're ready to take the vibes down for a second, get emotional, deep in our feelings," the Borders singer said.
While performing a rendition of It’s You, a single spotlight shone on Malik as fluid green graphics, similar to the Northern Lights, appeared on a screen behind him.
"I don’t know how I'm here. It still kind of feels a little bit like a dream to me," Malik said of the residency shows.
He also sang unreleased songs, called Used to the Blues, Die For Me, Fatal and Take Turns along with a performance on Drunk from his debut album for the first time ever.
"I told you I’d be singing songs I’ve never performed before. I didn’t say you haven’t heard the song before," he said of the 2016 song.
Sharing about his health concerns, Malik said near the end of the show, "My voice is a bit dry, so thank you guys immensely for being patient with me.”
Zayn Malik launched a seven-night residency which ran from January 20 to January 31st, 2026.
His next performance is on Saturday, January 24, 2026.