Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

Zoe Kravitz's love story with Harry Styles is reportedly quite unlike as compared to her previous romances.
For the unversed, the couple has been romantically linked since August 2025.
Now, a source in this regard, dished out to Page Six that the 37-year-old actress has been telling her inner circle about her 31-year-old boyfriend.
According to the sources, the The Batman actress calls the Watermelon Sugar singer “her soulmate”.
The same confidant went on to reveal that Kravitz’s relationship with Styles “feels different” from her previous romances with ex-husband, Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum, her ex-fiancé of one year.
At the time of their early stage of dating, back in September last year, a source told the publication that cool couple had “gone from 0 to 60.”
The source shared, “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.”
On professional front, Zoe Kravitz is set to star in How To Rob A Bank, a Leitch directional starring Nicholas Hoult.
Meanwhile, Harry Styles announced that a brand-new single, Aperture, which will be dropped this month at midnight on January 23.
It’s worth mentioning here that the upcoming song will be released from his fourth solo album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to be launched on March 6, 2025.