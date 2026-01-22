Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

‘The Batman’ actress and the ‘Aperture’ singer have been romantically linked since August 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

Zoe Kravitz's love story with Harry Styles is reportedly quite unlike as compared to her previous romances.

For the unversed, the couple has been romantically linked since August 2025.

Now, a source in this regard, dished out to Page Six that the 37-year-old actress has been telling her inner circle about her 31-year-old boyfriend.

According to the sources, the The Batman actress calls the Watermelon Sugar singer “her soulmate”.

The same confidant went on to reveal that Kravitz’s relationship with Styles “feels different” from her previous romances with ex-husband, Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum, her ex-fiancé of one year.

At the time of their early stage of dating, back in September last year, a source told the publication that cool couple had “gone from 0 to 60.”

The source shared, “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.”

On professional front, Zoe Kravitz is set to star in How To Rob A Bank, a Leitch directional starring Nicholas Hoult.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles announced that a brand-new single, Aperture, which will be dropped this month at midnight on January 23.

It’s worth mentioning here that the upcoming song will be released from his fourth solo album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to be launched on March 6, 2025.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
Sydney Sweeney makes exciting announcement amid Scooter Braun romance
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’
Chris Noth breaks silence on feud with Sarah Parker: ‘That’s pretty obvious’
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Zayn Malik treats fans to unreleased music at Las Vegas Residency launch
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift makes history by joining 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set
Margot Robbie reveals ‘codependent’ bond with Jacob Elordi on 'Wuthering Heights' set

Popular News

Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding

Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
6 minutes ago
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
3 hours ago
Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance

Harry Styles receives delightful nod from Zoe Kravitz amid buzzing romance
3 hours ago