Djokovic reveals reason for keeping his kids away from Australian Open   

Novak Djokovic has revealed the reason for not brining his kids to the Australian Open this year.
According to Express, Djokovic booked his spot in the third round of the Australian Open with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli.
After the win he admitted that his children should “absolutely not” be watching him.
The No. 4 seed and his wife, Jelena, have two kids together, Stefan, 11, and Tara, eight. They are often seen in his box cheering him on at some of the sport’s biggest tournaments, but Jelena and the children have not made the trip Down Under this year.
Asked whether they had been allowed to stay up and keep track of his matches, Djokovic replied, “No, no, absolutely not! They are sleeping right now. There are some more important priorities for them, you know, school, homework, their own activities.”
“But look, there are no better and bigger supporters that I’ve had than my wife and my kids, for sure, in my life, other than, of course, my family and my brothers, my parents. When I became a father, one of the greatest wishes and dreams I had was to have my kids grow old enough so they realise what is going on, on the court, and what their dad is doing,” he added.
Djokovic will face Dutch tennis star Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round match on Saturday, January 24.