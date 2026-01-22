Nicole Kidman takes daughters away from Keith Urban amid his new romance

Nicole Kidman has shared exciting update about her latest outing with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith.
Just days after the Holland actress divorce was finalised with Keith Urban she has took their daughters on an exotic trip to Antarctica.
Nicole took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, January 21 to offer a peek into her trip to the snowy mountains, where her best friend Kathy Salosny and sister Antonia also accompanied her.
Sharing a carousel of beautiful photos with her and Keith's daughters and others she wrote, "Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends."
First in the series was a photo featuring Nicole striking a pose with her daughters holding a banner.
The carousel also featured a photo of the 58-year-old actress exuded her age defying look in an off-white puffer jacket and black bottoms.
She elevated her look with a black cap and matching shades and white joggers.
This post from Nicole Kidman came amid rumours of her ex-husband moving in with his new girlfriend Karley Scott.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways in September of 2025 after 20 years of marriage.