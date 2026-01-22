Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith make stylish Paris Fashion Week debut

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made a rare public appearance together at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads on the runway.
On Wednesday, the Bad Boys star and the Girls Trip star were spotted supporting their son, Jaden, at Men’s Fall/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week.
Jaden Smith makes history with Christian Louboutin as the brand’s first men’s creative director; collection hits stores May 2026.
The Oscar winner and Red Table Talk host turned the heads in coordinated monochromatic black looks.
The King Richard star served looks in a thick black coat and a matching sweater, tucked into his black-and-gray tweed plaid trousers,
He paired his look with black boots and light-lens sunglasses.
On the other hand, the Set It Off star bolder look garnered attention as she wore an oversized floor-length fur coat atop a studded black blouse and leather pants.
To match her look with Will, Jada also wore a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with silver hoop earrings along with two silver necklaces.
The couple took a strategic move as they showed support to the fashion house’s event by opting for Christian Louboutin shoes.
For the outing, Jada wore black Clou Noeud Spikes 150 Platform Slingback Peep Toe Pumps with silver studs, while Will wore black patent leather boots.
Notably, they stepped together multiple times in recent months as they were last seen on Jada’s 54th birthday in September.
Jada and Will celebrated over dinner in Beverly Hill after the two actors were seen spending time together in Malibu.
They were last seen together nearly a year earlier, in November 2024, after Jada and their children joined Will at the Los Angeles May 2024 premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.